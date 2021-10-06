The community is invited to attend the Bulldog Open House on Oct. 9 to learn about the Bulldog Program.
In addition, organizers will have information on fundraising, volunteering, equipment usage, and clothing options for the upcoming Bulldog youth season. The open house is in the gym of the Le Sueur Community Center at 821 Ferry St. from 10 a.m. until noon.
The equipment manager will be on site to help coordinate efforts to outfit registered Bulldog players with hockey equipment from 10 a.m. to noon. The equipment check-out is for players in the Mite levels who use the hockey equipment for free during the season. This is a chance to make sure you have the right fitting equipment. When you are all “geared up,” stay and play at Try Hockey for Free.
Bulldogs Youth Hockey Association invites boys and girls ages 4 to 11 years old to the Le Sueur Community Center Ice Arena, 821 E. Ferry St. in Le Sueur to Try Hockey for Free, enabling them to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basics of the sport in a fun, safe environment. All youth are encouraged, if not yet registered with Bulldog Youth Hockey, to join on Saturday, Oct. 9th, from 12:30–2:30 p.m. to try out the equipment and the ice rink.
The Bulldogs Youth Hockey Association is dedicated to providing teaching that will develop highly skilled and motivated young hockey players. The Bulldogs develop players from learn-to-skate programs through their Varsity program, providing opportunities to compete against the best hockey players in the region. Our players learn skills both on and off the ice that will benefit them for a lifetime. The Bulldogs are committed to excellence and hard work from all the players, parents, managers, and coaches. This commitment to excellence will include both on-ice performance and off-ice activities as student-athletes and as representatives of the Bulldogs Youth Hockey Association.