The public is invited to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2020 Campaign Kickoff in St. Peter from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Gustavus Alumni Hall, featuring local speakers and live music.
The event is free and open to the public.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m., with cash bar, hosted appetizers and live music by The Snaps. A program will begin at 7 p.m., featuring South Elementary Principal Doreen Oelke, Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus, Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman and Comedian/Motivational Speaker Shannan Paul.
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2020 campaign goal is $2.06 million to support 55 essential programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Last year, Greater Mankato Area United Way programs served more than 3,200 St. Peter residents. St. Peter residents utilized 40 of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s partner programs. Seventeen of the programs are located in St. Peter.
“It takes all of us uniting to support these essential programs and ensure the well-being, stability and self-sufficiency of all ages,” said Kaus. “We are excited to be kicking off another campaign together.”