The city of St. Peter will be collecting branches/brush and garden waste, such as tomato plants, flowers, etc. at curbside the week of Sept. 27. Note: we go past each property once.
Place branches/brush and garden waste parallel and adjacent to the curb (not on the street). One big pile, the higher the better — no longer than 15 feet x 8 feet — is better than spread out along the curb line. Help the city serve you better by placing brush away from curbies, light poles, mailboxes, signs, trees, posts, utility boxes/pedestals, etc. Brush or garden waste will not be collected after the week of Sept. 27 but can be brought to the St. Peter Drop-off Site.
The Drop-off Site is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The brush and soft yard waste drop-off sites located at 1128 N. Swift St. (southwest intersection of St. Julien and Swift Streets) with access off North Swift Street are open year-round for your convenience in dropping off brush and soft yard waste. Brush and tree trimmings need to be cut shorter than 6 feet. Separate bunker now provided for dropping off fill (rocks, dirt, etc.).