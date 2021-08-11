River Ridge Shooting Club Controlled Burn

The River Ridge Shooting Club gave the local Courtland, Nicollet and New Ulm fire departments some training Aug. 10 with a controlled burn at one of the old buildings on site. The new club owners recently finished the permitting process with Nicollet County and are now moving ahead on improvements at the site toward an eventual opening. (Photo courtesy of Christine Michaletz)

