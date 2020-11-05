Judith Forster, formerly of rural Le Center and now living in St. Peter, has had a painting juried into the Gustavus Adolphus College Hillstrom Museum’s exhibit ‘Cancer Never Had Me’.
The Sept. 14 through Nov. 8 exhibit is in conjunction with the virtual Nobel Conference “Cancer in the Age of Biotechnology’ and depicts, in various mediums, moving narratives of first-person, family, and friends. Judith’s artwork, titled ‘Kathleen’, is in honor of Kathleen Ruddy Dorn’s journey with blood cancer and her death in April 2016.
The college has a firm protocol in place during the pandemic. Interested viewers may contact Don Myers, Director of the Hillstrom, for an appointment at dmyers@gustavus.edu.