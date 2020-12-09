Do you still need a flu shot?
Free vaccinations will be offered on Thursday, December 17 from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. in the Senior Center at the Community Center, 600 block of South Washington Avenue. Enter through Door “B”. Doors are identified in the transom above the door.
While pre-registration is not required, participants are encouraged to complete a registration form prior to arriving. To get your form, please call 507-934-0667 or email gabrielar@saintpetermn.gov.
The flu shots are available to all ages.