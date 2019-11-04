The American Red Cross has a need for volunteers for the St. Peter community blood drives, mainly to hang up posters around town, advertising the drives, and to ask local businesses if they could help promote the drive and perhaps offer a giveaway to donors.
If you would be interested in helping out at this blood drive, contact the local Red Cross Account Representative Jillian Turner for specific details. Her phone number is: 651-272-7994 or you may email her at jillian.turner2@redcross.org.
The next St. Peter community blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the St. Peter Community Center, Senior Center, Room 219.