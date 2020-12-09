The official start of winter might be a month off, but it will eventually arrive and even though most of us are seasoned winter survivors, we all can use a reminder about how to keep safe and on the right side of local regulations.
• Snow emergencies – While not declared often, snow emergencies are always declared by 5 p.m. and take effect at midnight. Once a snow emergency has been declared, there is no parking on any snow emergency route for 48 hours, even if the street has been plowed curb-to-curb. In the downtown area, there is no parking on downtown streets between 2-6 a.m. for two days … even if the street has been plowed curb-to-curb. To find out more about snow emergency rules, check the city website at saintpetermn.gov/city-snow-emergency-rules. Want direct notice when a snow emergency has been declared? Sign up for the city’s community notification system at nixle.com. The service is free. Or you can call the city information line at 934-0675 and follow the prompts, but remember to wait until after 5 p.m. to do so.
• Want to save money? Snow plowing goes faster and the crew does a better job when all vehicles are off the roadway. You can do your part by moving vehicles from the road each time there is a plowable amount of snow. This allows the clearing to be done in less time which saves all residents money. Those who don’t currently have off-street parking available should find it now.
• Snow removal on sidewalks – Property owners are responsible for removal of all snow and ice (including blowback snow) across the entire width of the sidewalk within 24 hours of a snowfall ending. Those who fail to do so run the risk of the city coming out and doing it for you at a cost starting at $75. And don’t forget those handicap accesses if you own property at a corner.
• Private snow removal – Lucky enough to have someone come and plow snow for you? Make sure to remind your contractor that it is illegal to plow snow out into the streets.
• Help out your meter reader, mail delivery person and newspaper person – As the snow begins to accumulate, why not help out those people who walk door-to-door to your homes and shovel a path from your house to your neighbors for them and from the utility meter to your sidewalk? They will appreciate you for it.
• Have you considered “adopting” the fire hydrant in your neighborhood? As winter snows begins to deepen, residents can help out the Fire Department by keeping the area around the hydrant shoveled out. In the event of a fire, this will save valuable time for firefighters and may even save a life.
Information from the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.