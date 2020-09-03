Are you planning on voting by absentee for the Nov. 3 general election? Thousands of Nicollet County voters are expected to do so in order to avoid the expected long lines in the polling place and possible exposure to COVID-19. If you are one of those who will be voting by absentee, submit your ballot application now.
Ballots won’t be available for a couple of weeks, but submitting an application now provides extra time for the Nicollet County elections staff to process that application so your ballot can be sent out as soon as they are available.
Ballots are mailed out to voters who requested them and the envelope will come with an instruction sheet, a brown envelope to seal your voted ballot in, a white envelope the brown envelope goes in and on which the voter will sign and repeat the identification number used to request the ballot, and a larger envelope already addressed for return of your voted ballot to Nicollet County. The ballot return envelope will also have return postage already affixed.
If you are an unregistered voter (including anyone who has moved since they last voted), the materials will also include a voter registration form that must be returned for the ballot to be counted. Not registered or not sure if you are? Visit the Secretary of State’s website to find out and get registered now at sos.state.mn.us/electionsvoting/register-to-vote.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day, but with hundreds of thousands of people expected to vote by absentee this November, the United States Postal Service recommends voted ballots be mailed back as early as possible.
If you’re not comfortable popping your voted ballot in the mail, you can also drop it off in person at the Nicollet County Government Center at 501 S. Minnesota Ave; you can also vote in person before the election at the Government Center. Absentee ballots will not be accepted by election judges at polling places on election day.
Absentee voting has been used in Minnesota for decades and continues to be considered a safe and fair way to vote.
Information courtesy of the city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.