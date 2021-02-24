This circa 1900 photograph shows the dry goods and groceries store of Stephen Schumacher in St. Peter, which was located at 217 and 219 Park Row, behind the Nicollet Hotel. A horse-drawn wagon is shown in front of the store. According to a notation on the reverse of the photograph, the store was operated by Stephen or his sons until about 1909. Experience more history by visiting the Nicollet County Historical Society's website at nchsmn.org.