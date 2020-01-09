Partners for Affordable Housing (Partners), parent organization for three homeless shelters in southern Minnesota, received grant funding to install security cameras at their newest shelter, Union Street Place (USP), in St. Peter.
As a former drive-up motel, each unit has its own external entrance, making security difficult.
Grantors “Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless” (OYH) fully funded the $6,200 project, which will provide perimeter and select indoor visual security for the two building housing property, with the ability to record and review footage for law enforcement and Partners’ needs.
“As experienced operators of emergency sheltering, we have always prioritized providing a safe and secure environment for guests and staff,” remarked Jen Theneman, Partners’ Executive Director. Theneman continued, “Historically, we have been a site for domestic violence victims and are exploring partnerships to provide safe housing for people escaping sex trafficing. The nature of the building as a previous motel creates a security challenge that we need to address in order to keep all of our guests and staff safe, as well as being good neighbors to our nearby St. Peter residents.”
Partners will begin installing the system in February, in accordance with the OYH grant requirements.