At 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 in the St. Peter Public Library, an Eleanor Roosevelt impersonator will share with the audience her tragedies and triumphs. The event is free.
Born into the opulent wealth of America’s “Golden Age” she would grow from the shy, homely orphan into a confident, driven woman. Strengthened by personal tragedy, she would emerge as a champion of civil rights, author, and stateswoman. Eleanor has been characterized by many as the country's most respected First Lady. She is best summed up by President Harry S. Truman, who dubbed her “The First Lady of the World.”
A riveting impersonation by Jessica Michna, recipient of the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award, for her portrayal of first ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters.