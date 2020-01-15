On Jan. 27, the new main entrance to River's Edge Hospital will be changing to Sunrise Drive, across from Gault Park.
This entrance is the access point for the following services: Emergency Room, Patient Rooms, Imaging Services, Surgical Services Check-in, Evening Classes, Urgent Care, Laboratory/Direct Access Lab, The Grill Cafe (opens February 30, Infusion Therapy and Daytime Exercise Classes.
The original main entrance to the hospital will be closed and will be used as the pick-up location for Same-Day surgical patients only.
Live Well Fitness members and Cardiac Rehab patients will continue to use the same entrance on the the north. The entrance for River's Edge Phuysical Therapy, Mayo Clinic Health System, St. Peter and Mankato Clinic Dermatology remains the same with access from Klein Street off of Dodd Road (Hwy. 22 North).
If you have questions about where to park or how to access specific hospital departments, call River's Edge at 507-931-2200.