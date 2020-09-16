The Minnesota Cold Weather Rule provides that, from Oct. 15 through April 15, the city of St. Peter (the utility provider for St. Peter residents), cannot disconnect a residential utility customer for non-payment if all of the following four requirements are met:
The account is current for the billing period immediately prior to October 15th; the electric disconnection would affect the customer’s primary heat source; the customer’s household income is less than 185% of the federal poverty level, as documented by the customer to the city; the customer has filed a “declaration of inability to pay” form with the city.
For the cold weather period Oct. 15 to April 15 of each year, the city of St. Peter will install a limiting meter, rather than disconnect service, for a customer whose account has become delinquent. The limiting meter will only allow customers to run their furnace, refrigerator and one or two lights.
Customer’s whose service is limited must pay all past due amounts, plus a reconnection charge of $70, plus tax, prior to reconnection. The charge for reconnection after 3:30 p.m., or when the Finance Department is otherwise closed, is $300 plus tax.
What should a customer do if they can't pay their utility bill? A customer with a delinquent account may request a payment arrangement. The payment arrangement will require the customer to pay the current bill each month and make payments on the unpaid portion on a payment schedule limited to six months. If payment is not made on the date agreed to by the customer, and the current utility bill is not paid by the 15th of each month, service will be immediately disconnected. During the cold weather period, a limiting meter will be installed.
Customers needing help paying utility bills may qualify for state or federal fuel assistance. For complete qualifications and application information, please contact the Nicollet County Social Services office (507-934-8559) or the Minnesota Valley Action Council (507-934-5224). The Salvation Army Heat Share program might also be able to help. Reach them at 507-326-5017.
