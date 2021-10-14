How often do you suffer from headaches? Did you know that headaches are common, but they are not normal.
With the rise in popularity of working from home over the past year and a half, we have treated an increase of headache sufferers at Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss. A common problem with those who work from home is an office station set up on a couch. In other words, sitting in a hunched position all day. Sitting crunched up over a lap top or phone for hours on end takes a toll on the body.
The most common type of headache caused by the poor posture developed from improper workstations is Cervicogenic, better known as tension headaches. Thankfully, tension headaches are successfully treated with the help of a chiropractor and at home. Tension headaches stem from the muscles, nerves and joints of the neck and the base of the skull. The tension typically begins in the neck or skull, with radiating pain into the temples, eyes, or back of the head.
How to check the muscles affected by tension headaches: Step 1. Sit with strong, upright posture and gently pull your head back trying to straighten the neck. Step 2. While in that position turn the head left and right. Do you notice you can’t turn quite as far one way? Step 3. Take your thumbs and slide them down the back of your skull. Once the thumbs are off the skull and on the soft part of your upper neck, gently press up towards the top of your head. Is this painful? If you experience pain or discomfort during either or both of these tests you are likely dealing with tension headaches!
How to manage tension headaches:
The biggest first step is to establish a workspace that promotes strong posture! Check out our blog at risingsunchiro.com for simple tips. Next is to follow through with self care. Try this- take the same position you did on the last test. Slide thumbs off the base of the skull and gently push up, now slide your thumbs towards the center and out towards your ears. Gentle pressure is enough. If anything is sharp don’t press on it! Hold for 15-30 seconds. Finally, sit up very straight, pull your head back to create a double chin. This exercise creates a stretch at the base of the head. Hold this position 15-20 seconds and repeat every hour of screen time.
