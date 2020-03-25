The Diocese of New Ulm, which includes churches in St. Peter and Nicollet, has extended the suspension of all mass through Easter. The original suspension was scheduled through March, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, the diocese is choosing to continue cancelling its gatherings until at least April 13.
"Based on the most recent information received by local, state, and federal health authorities for slowing the rapid spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), I have made the difficult decision to extend the suspension of all public Masses in the Diocese of New Ulm through April 13, 2020," said Bishop John LeVoir in a statement Wednesday. "All Catholics in the diocese remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during this time."