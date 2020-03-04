St. Peter Lutheran School's accreditation visit concluded recently with the visiting accreditation team, WELSSA, letting the school know that it would be recommended for exemplary accreditation status.
The accreditation team leader at the public presentation said, “As a grandpa, if my grandchildren lived in St. Peter, I would want them attending Saint Peter Lutheran School.”
The team cited a school where "the Word of God and a love for Jesus shine through in all parts of the school day" as a big part of what made the school stand out during its process. The "family feel of the school community, the Christian love for students shown by the leaders and staff, and the excellent academic program" were also listed as school strengths.
The accreditation team referred to St. Peter Lutheran School multiple times as the “gold standard” for schools they have worked with.
Principal Brad Gurgel said, "We thank everyone who put in countless hours of work over the past couple of years putting together all the documentation and records of how work is carried out at our school. We truly had an awesome team of volunteers help collect evidence of the work being done at SPLS."