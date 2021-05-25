Visual Music, the first solo exhibition of paintings and mixed media by artist and KMSU Radio jazz host Gary Campbell, will be on display June 4 to July 3 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
“My artwork is strongly influenced by my love of music, and many of my titles are borrowed from musical works,” says Campbell, who since 2004 has hosted a Thursday night jazz show and Monday afternoon eclectic program on KMSU 89.7FM.
“I rarely have a definite image in mind when I start a painting. It just kind of evolves. I try to form a rhythm using shapes, splashes, collage, color and contrast to create a `visual music.’”
In lieu of a reception, Campbell will talk about the exhibition, his creative process, and other topics as a guest on Live from the Arts Center of Saint Peter on Thursday, June 17, and Thursday, June 24, 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM. The show is streaming and archived for two weeks at kmsu.org.