Are you a veteran of military service? On Tuesday, March 23 at 11 a.m. at The St. Peter Community Center, Room 219, you can learn about veteran benefit entitlements, how to access them and other services available for veterans through your local County Veteran Services Office.
Discover if you’re eligible for specific benefits and how to apply. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and get information on rides to the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. No registration is required for this program.