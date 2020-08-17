The League of Women Voters state legislative candidate forum and county commissioner candidate forum will be recorded without an audience, due to COVID-19, and posted online after the fact.
The state legislative forum has been moved out of St. Peter High School, due to new COVID related rules regarding use of any space at the school. The forum will now be held in the Governor's Room at the St Peter Community Center. The date is Thursday, Oct. 1st at 7 p.m.
The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners candidate forum will still be in the Governor's Room at the St. Peter Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 22nd at 7 p.m.
Both forums will be held with only the candidates, sponsors, moderators, timers, question takers and videographer present. No other individuals will be admitted to the event.
"We have decided not to allow audiences at these forums in order to maintain appropriate social distancing," said League of Women Voters representative Judith Allen. "Hopefully, this will be a safe event for all. The forum video will be distributed to public TV and put on YouTube and perhaps other social media."