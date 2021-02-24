Last year at this time I wrote an article about how to spark joy in your life during this long, dark wintertime. I talked about how our work in 4-H youth development is designed to spark the interest of youth. I asked you to take the plunge into joy with us, reminding you that for every youth spark, we need caring adults who can guide and stimulate their curiosity and creativity. I called on you to be a “young person’s spark companion” so that you, too, could feel the sparks of joy.
Now, it feels like those wintertime blues of 2020 are a pre-pandemic happy place. Whatever your experience of COVID has been, I’m going to guess that you feel less connected, less inspired, less motivated, and less joy than before. Youth and adults alike are bored, bummed out, and feeling blah.
Chances are teenagers and young adults are feeling this more than you do. Some youth may have always rubbed up against this kind of isolation: maybe they have a medical condition that separates them from their peers for extended periods of time, maybe they are bullied or not accepted by other youth for their uniqueness, or maybe they carry a family burden that keeps them from really connecting with peers. In fact, studies show that the loneliness that comes from social isolation—from being cut off from social circles—is common in teens and young adults, even when we’re not living in these extraordinary times. Imagine how it feels to add social distancing to the mix (especially when some of their friends are not).
This means their loneliness is likely at an all-time high. They need help from caring adults to stay connected to their passions and other people, especially now.
So here is my invitation to you again this year: Volunteer. Volunteering is super special: it actually creates great joy in your life while it creates joy in someone else’s life. Scientific studies show that when you volunteer (or donate to causes you care about or help a neighbor) your brain actually lights up. It sparks your nucleus accumbens, the part of your brain that processes pleasure and reward. And I bet you could use a "shot" of brain joy right now.
Volunteering is a fantastic way to explore some of your own sparks and passions. In 4-H we continue to explore sparks in all sorts of subjects. It looks a little different than before the pandemic, but our work has never been more important in helping Nicollet County youth to thrive.
So, if you want (or need) to spark some joy in life, it starts with a simple call or email. No long commitments necessary. You can start small, but you have to start. It only takes a spark.