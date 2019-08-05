Many kids have been reading all summer at the St. Peter Library.
Those who have should make sure to fill out their reading rocket sheet and turn it into the library for prizes by Aug. 9. Every child that brings back a rocket will receive something, even if it's only filled in a little bit. Completed rockets will go into the drawing for lots of grand prizes. If your child didn't get a rocket and would like one, stop by the library to pick one up.
The Summer's Celebration party will be Friday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The kids have been voting all summer for what movie we'll watch, and grand prize drawings will happen then.