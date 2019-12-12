New Ulm residents will have their bridge back this holiday season, as the Hwy. 14/15 Minnesota River Bridge, leading in and out of town could be open to traffic as early as the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 18 (weather permitting).
Motorists are advised to expect traffic control changes at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Nicollet County Road 37. The current all-way stop condition will revert back to no stopping for the Hwy. 14 traffic.
Construction crews along with landscapers will return in the spring to complete aesthetic work, but no detours will be needed.
The live web-cam was removed on Nov. 30, but interested parties can see a time-lapse video of the Front Street and Minnesota River Bridge construction on the project web page at www.mndot.gov/newulm.
The Hwy. 14/15 New Ulm Gateway project addresses intersection safety, aging bridges, poor pavement conditions and occasional road flooding around New Ulm. Construction began in 2017, with the majority of the work and detours taking place in 2018 and 2019. More information can be found at www.mndot.gov/newulm.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.