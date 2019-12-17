The local American Legion group is providing a different set of kids an opportunity to visit with Santa Saturday, Dec. 21.
From 2-4 p.m., the St. Peter American Legion is hosting a sensory special needs Santa for kids. The offerings include: a disability trained Santa, a sensory sensitive environment, crafts, and extra time and adaptability for the kids' Santa experience. On the event's Facebook page, a parent of a daughter with autism expressed their gratitude for the event.
"I can’t tell you how much a sensory-friendly Santa experience is going to mean for our family," the parent said. "My autistic daughter really struggles in public settings and it’s exhausting to try to give her the same experiences as our neurotypical son. A place where we can go celebrate Christmas and enjoy the holiday without judgement or annoyed comments by Santa and his elves is something I am so grateful for. Thank you SO MUCH for providing this for families who can’t participate in typical events."
After the sensory event, Santa is open to the public for regular visits 4-6 p.m.