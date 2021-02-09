If all goes to plan, the River's Edge Hospital Commission will select the hospital's new CEO Wednesday afternoon. The final four candidates arrived in town Monday, Feb. 8 to begin in-person interviews and tours. After the last interviews on Wednesday, the commission will discuss and potentially make its choice.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, a community meet and greet was not scheduled to be held at the hospital. In order for the community to get a chance to see and hear from the candidates, videotaped interviews with the candidates were to be posted on the River’s Edge Hospital website at REHC.org and the River’s Edge Hospital Facebook page.
One candidate — Paula Meskan — is a current department head and the interim CEO at the hospital, while the other three — Andy Lankowicz, Shelby Medina and Charisse Oland — are from outside the organization.
