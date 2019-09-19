Beatle Drummer Ringo Starr

This shadowgraph of Beatle drummer Ringo Starr with his hair standing out from shaking his head sent 15,000 screaming and shrieking teen-agers to their feet in Dallas, Sept. 19, 1964. The British quartet wound up a nationwide tour in Dallas. The double image in the picture was caused by two spotlights. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman)
