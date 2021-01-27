Nicollet County Historical Society Photo - January 2020 - Downtown

This circa 1924 photograph shows buildings on the east side of the 300 block of South Minnesota Avenue in St. Peter during the winter. Among them are the Nicollet County Telephone and Telegraph Company (now River Rock Coffee), the St. Peter Herald, and Theis and Schabert Plumbing. (Photo courtesy of the Nicollet County Historical Society)
