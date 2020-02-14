Last week, St. Peter Middle School sixth graders started a miniature golf unit as part of their physical education classes. Students learned about correctly keeping score, proper putting techniques, and the importance of being laser focused when making the shot.
“The fun part was when the students got to use their creativity to design the hole with the items given, name the hole, and determine the par number,” Alex Weis, SPMS physical education teacher, said. “They had fun and learned a lot about a lifelong activity.”
Middle schoolers in the fifth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade classes will also be participating in the miniature golf unit under the tutelage of MS PE teachers Bill Stuewe (grades 7-8), Kris Sandborg (grade 5), and Abby Whritenour (grades 7-8).