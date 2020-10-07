Here are some great opportunities to clean out your basement, garage, or even your junk drawer:
• Appliance, Tire and Electronics Collection, Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Disposal cost for each appliance is $10. Car/light truck tires are $2 each, $5 to $10 for larger tires. Tires on rims will be charged double. Mattress and box springs will be $10 per item. Any size TV is $10. For more information, contact Tri-County Solid Waste at 507-381-9196 or visit its website at tricountyrecycling.org.
• Fluorescent Bulb Recycling, Hazardous Waste Disposal and Paper Shredding. All three events will be held Saturday, Oct. 17th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s wastewater treatment facility at 400 W. Saint Julien (east entrance). Residential utility customers of the city can bring fluorescent bulbs to be recycled at no cost. Never tape lamps together. Free household hazardous waste disposal for residents of Nicollet, Le Sueur or Sibley County. Dispose of paints, stains, cleaners, degreasers, used oil, used gas, light bulbs, batteries, garden chemicals and farm chemicals. For paper shredding, the first box (average size) is free, then $5 per box (check or cash paid to Nicollet County). There is a limit of five boxes per person. No binder clips or plastic clips are allowed on the documents, however, metal paper clips and staples are ok.
Information from city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.