Pioneer Bank announced that financial professional Chad Salzwedel, of Securian Advisors MidAmerica, Inc., will begin working in the St. Peter Pioneer location on Third Street.
Salzwedel brings more than 18 years of expertise to Securian and Pioneer Bank and will work with individuals, families and businesses to help them create strategies for financial success.
“We are extremely pleased to have Chad and his expertise available to our customers and at our newest location in St. Peter,” said David Krause, CEO of Pioneer Bank. “Our longstanding alliance with Securian Advisors MidAmerica, Inc. is a great fit in helping clients improve their long-term financial success.”
Salzwedel has worked since 2001 in financial services. He graduated from Southwest State University in Marshall in 2000 with a double major in business administration and marketing. He is a St. Peter Rotary member and past president, board member for Nicollet County Pheasants Forever, trap team coach, firearms safety instructor and an alum and past board member of Connecting Nicollet County.