Small businesses and nonprofits in Nicollet County impacted by COVID-19 can apply to receive grants to help with expenses incurred during the pandemic.
Grant awards will be provided to eligible businesses and nonprofits that have been adversely impacted by a Minnesota governor executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must also have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the public health emergency.
Grant awards will be up to $10,000, based on eligibility. Applications are due Feb. 5.
More information on the application and program criteria will be located at co.nicollet.mn.us/800/Nicollet. Questions about the grant program or the application may be directed to grant@co.nicollet.mn.us or 507-934-7204.
The Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz passed legislation authorizing a $216.8 million economic relief package for businesses struggling as a result of the pandemic. Nearly $115 million of this funding was distributed to Minnesota counties to provide relief grants to local businesses and nonprofits.