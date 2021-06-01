Two St. Peter High School students, senior Hailey Schmidt and sophomore Sophia Grigsby, were the first ever from the school to be involved with the StoryArk program. Their projects went on display online 4 p.m. Friday, May 31.
StoryArk is a program that amplifies student voices using online platforms to tell their stories. Hailey’s (film collaboration trailer) and Sophia’s (poetry) projects through the program can be viewed at storyark.org. The two began working on their StoryArk projects in late fall 2020.
The program has been paid for through the Achievement and Integration Grant which St. Peter Public Schools received for this school year, according to Jennifer Maldonado, SPHS Achievement & Integration/AVID Coordinator.
“Many of the stories shared are connected to social justice, and we are so excited to have these two participate in this program,” Maldonado said. “What is great is that after these two were involved in this program during the school year, they both have decided to continue to be involved with StoryArk’s summer programs, and we have six students overall who will be involved this summer with StoryArk as well. It’s a great opportunity for all of them.”
For more details on Hailey’s and Sophia’s participation and their projects in the StoryArk program please see next month’s issue of Highlights!