MACKINTOSH

On March 12, 1987, the musical play “Les Miserables” opened on Broadway. Pictured here, the cast receives a standing ovation as it takes a curtain call following its 6,138th performance in 2002 in New York. The Broadway musical surpassed “A Chorus Line’s” run to become the second-longest running show in history. Producer Cameron Mackintosh, second from right, thanks the audience. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

 MARK LENNIHAN
