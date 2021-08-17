Schmitz is 2021 Nicollet County Senior of the Year
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Trending Now
-
Nicollet County Fair celebrates 150 years
-
River's Edge the backdrop as ag secretary, senators announce $500M in rural hospital grants
-
Candidates file for mayoral, council, School Board races
-
Amid heated debate, St. Peter School Board votes to require masking to start school year
-
Local schools plan for normal-ish fall semester amid pandemic uncertainty
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 20
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.