Motorists can expect at least one more week of lane restrictions on Hwy. 169, one mile north of St. Peter, as extensive repair work began Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The southbound lane restrictions were put in place in early November as sub-surface water issues resulted in the roadway shoulders and guardrail failing. MnDOT engineers needed to conduct an investigation, develop a plan and complete an environmental analysis before retaining contractors to make the multi-phased repairs.
Highway 169 lane restrictions south of St. Peter near Seven Mile Park have been in place since mid-October due to a culvert under Highway 169 that was damaged and plugged. Weather has delayed this work, but the restrictions are expected to be removed by Friday, Nov. 22.
