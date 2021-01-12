The Arts Center of Saint Peter’s annual sale of 400 hand-thrown artisan “souper bowls,” canceled last spring due to the statewide shutdown, will take place Feb. 6 and 7, 2021, with safety protocols, including advance ticket sales and a timed-entry system to ensure limited capacity.
All 400 bowls will be on display for guests to preview beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, during gallery hours. Tickets to buy bowls at Souper Bowl: A Fundraiser for the Arts Center may be purchased at the Arts Center, or at artscentersp.org. Ticket-buyers will be assigned a 20-minute bowl-selection time on Feb. 6 or 7. Bowls have been evenly divided to ensure quality selection both days. In lieu of soup from local restaurants, each bowl will contain coupons for the St. Peter Food Co-Op and Deli and Patrick’s on Third.
Souper Bowl ticket packages are as follows:
PREMIER ADMISSION $100: Pre-pays for 4 bowls + option to purchase up to 4 more @$15/ea. Premier Admission ensures first pick, between 12:00-1:00 p.m.
STANDARD ADMISSION $50: Pre-pays for 2 bowls + option to buy up to 2 more @$12/each. Standard Admission is second-round pick, between 1:00-4:30 p.m.
CHEAP SEATS $30: Pre-pays for 1 bowl + option to buy 1 more @$10. Cheap Seats time slots are between 4:30-6:30 p.m.
A limited number of specialty bowls will be available for $50 or $100 each. All proceeds benefit the Arts Center.