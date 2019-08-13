Sponsors Family Fresh Market, River’s Edge Hospital, and Arrow Ace Hardware want to thank all of the volunteers who were a part of the Grilling for Good fundraiser. The civic-minded group is excited to announce that $600 was raised for the St Peter Food Shelf during the delicious BBQ luncheon on Saturday, July 27. Pictured, left to right: Steve Guimond (Family Fresh Market), Stephanie Holden (River’s Edge Hospital), Kemmie Hebensperger (St. Peter Food Shelf), Chef Jason Morse (Ace Hardware’s National Grilling Expert), and Mike Schwertfeger. (Photo by Jon Smithers)