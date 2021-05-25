St. Peter Municipal Outdoor Pool

(File photo/southernminn.com)

The Roy T. Lindenberg Memorial Outdoor Pool at Veterans Park in St. Peter opens May 29.

Open swim takes places noon to 4:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday, plus noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. A pool pass can be purchased on the city of St. Peter website. Otherwise, the cost is $3 per entry for ages 5 and up. Children must be at 10 years or older, in order to be admitted to main pool with a responsible supervisor.

All patrons recommended to wear a mask during entry, in the locker rooms, at concession stand and while on pool deck if social distancing is not possible. Do not wear masks in the water.

