COVID-19 might have suspended all elective surgeries, but it hasn’t stopped emergencies and emergencies mean patients needing blood. The nation’s blood inventory is as low as the supply of masks and ventilators and blood donations are urgently needed.
Residents can participate in the St. Peter Police Department Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on May 11, 2020 from 12:30–5:30 p.m. at the Senior Center in the Community Center. (If the building remains closed to the public at the time of the drive, special access will be available through Door “B”.)
According to the American Red Cross, “Thanks to the many who gave blood and scheduled upcoming appointments over the past couple of weeks, the American Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs. During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood, platelet or AB Elite plasma donation appointments and to make new donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic.”
“Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need for blood products is constant. As part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.”
“There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come. In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need. We greatly appreciate the generosity of the public to keep hospital shelves stocked during this uncertain time.”
Call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “St. Peter BotB” to schedule your appointment now.
Info from the city of St. Peter Hot Sheet.