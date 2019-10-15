The Arts Center of Saint Peter is holding Tell Me A Story, an open mic storytelling event, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Guest storytellers are Gustavus professors Lisa Heldke and Amy Seham. Cost is $10 general and $5 for students.
The event format is similar to The Moth live events, featured on National Public Radio, where anyone can put their name in a hat and share a story on the event’s theme. The main difference is that it's not a competition (there are no scores), and the storytellers can use props or notes if needed.
See more at the Tell Me A Story Facebook page.