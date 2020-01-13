The University of Minnesota Extension and Sustainable Farming Association Cannon River Chapter will co-host a farmer-to-farmer gathering for fruit and vegetable growers. This event will serve as an opportunity for fruit and vegetable growers to connect in an informal space. Goals include reflecting on the 2019 season, sharing insights and new ideas, learning about ongoing research in fruit and vegetables, and building future collaborations.
This free event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and includes lunch. Translation can be provided if requested. The gathering will be held at Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front St., St. Peter, MN 56082.
Please RSVP at z.umn.edu/FruitandVegRetreats.