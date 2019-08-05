Join the St. Peter Choral Society to prepare two concerts to be held on March 8 and 15, 2020, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.
The choir, along with the orchestra, will present two works: John Rutter's Requiem directed by Annette Meeks, and Bach's Canata For Easter directed by Sara McKay.
Rehearsals are held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday evenings from 7:15-9 p.m. Membership is open to all singers, and there are no membership fees or auditions. For further information, call 507-934-6176.