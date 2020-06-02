Voters concerned about casting their ballot in person on election day have another option: absentee voting.
It's a secure way to cast your ballot when you can't or don’t want to go to the polling place. But before a ballot can be mailed to you, you'll need to apply and you can do so online at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/otherways-to-vote.
You'll need to provide some identifying information and once received, the election officials at Nicollet County will verify that information. Then when the time comes, the county will mail a ballot direct to you. The ballot can be completed, witnessed and sent back to be counted all without leaving the safety of your house.
Absentee ballot applications for both the primary election in August and the general election in November are being accepted now, so if you want to avoid what is expected to be substantially long lines during this year's elections, apply today.
Information from St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.