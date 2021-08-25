Nicollet County Historical Society Photo - August 2021 - Bill's Popcorn Wagon

Bill's Popcorn Wagon in St. Peter sold, besides popcorn, roasted peanuts, candy, and cigarettes, based on a close inspection of this photograph, it was operated by Bill Krisatis. This photo is from around 1940. Experience more history by visiting the Nicollet County Historical Society’s website at nchsmn.org and following them on Facebook.

