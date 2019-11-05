Mark W. Roemhildt, Commander, USN (retired) will be the guest speaker at the annual Veterans Day program at St. Peter High School on Monday, Nov. 11. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. at a new location, the SPHS Performing Arts Center, and it is put on each year by the school's social studies department.
All area veterans are welcome to attend, and a special reception for veterans will be held before the program. Donuts and coffee will be served in the Saint Peter Community Room, next to the commons area. The public is also invited to attend the program.
Roemhildt is a native of St. Peter and graduated from St. Peter High School in 1987. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison, where he earned his Commission as an Ensign through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program. He was designated as a Surface Warfare Officer and served on nearly every ship class in the US Navy.
Music for the program will be presented by the Saint Peter Concert Choir, under the direction of Scott Hermanson, and by the Saint Peter High School Concert Band, under the direction of Dave Haugh. Members of the William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 Color Guard will also participate.
A special veterans’ recognition will also be presented by SPHS Principal Annette Engeldinger honoring those SPHS alums who have served in the armed forces.
PARKING INFO: Those attending the Veterans Day program are encouraged to park in the lots on the west side of the new SPHS building near the event (gym) entrance.