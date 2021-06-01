Since 1977, St. Peter-Kasota Dollars for Scholars has awarded over $1 million in scholarships to over 2,300 students. This year, $48,350 in scholarships were presented to 61 students on Senior Awards Night held at St. Peter High School May 23.
Thanks to donations from community members to Dollars for Scholars annual fundraisers, the chapter awarded 16 scholarships from the general fund. Another 50 named scholarships were funded by individuals, families, businesses or organizations who sponsor scholarships in varying amounts. Sixteen of those families have set up memorial scholarships in the name of a loved one lost. We are grateful for the continued support of our entire community as we encourage our local graduates to pursue careers that require additional education.
Congratulations to all scholarship recipients:
Mia Hansen Above and Beyond Scholarship; Rahima Jamac Above and Beyond Scholarship; Emma Johnson Above and Beyond Scholarship; Elizabeth Quist Above and Beyond Scholarship; Henry Wang Above and Beyond Scholarship; Jack Leonard AmericInn Scholarship; Emily Salfer Anonymous Memorial Scholarship; Emma Jones Ashley Rose Leonard Memorial Scholarship; Celia Hawbaker Bob and Nathan Bruns Memorial Scholarship; Ryan Sandland Bollum, Wussow & Associates Scholarship; Konrad Wernsing College & University Professional Association for Human Resources Scholarship; Tara Harbo David C. Rosoff Memorial Scholarship; Elizabeth Mitchell David C. Rosoff Memorial Scholarship; Madison Abels David Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship; Megan Beran David Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship; Noah Klaseus David Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship; Ryan Wilmes David Michael Miller Memorial Scholarship; Samantha Long Dollars for Scholars - Phone-A-Thon; Joshua Robb Don Nesheim Memorial Scholarship; Ryan Wilmes Dranttel Sales and Service, Inc. Scholarship; Breeley Ruble Eileen T. Miller Memorial Music Scholarship; Michaela Hahn Eldred Engel Memorial Scholarship; Hannah Brenke Emily Herr Memorial Scholarship; Paige Meyer Fern Martinson Memorial Scholarship; Theodore Giedd First National Bank Minnesota Scholarship; Anna LoFaro Gordon Bjorklund Memorial Scholarship; Zachary Duncomb HomeTown Bank of St. Peter STAR Savers Scholarship; Gergely Hajos HomeTown Bank of St. Peter STAR Savers Scholarship; Ethan Grant K & C Stelter Scholarship; Amelia Dickie Ken and Patsy Rossow Scholarship; Carter Wendroth Kiwanis Club of St. Peter Scholarship; Madison Doose Kley Family Scholarship; Jesus Juarez Loren & Mary Bjerke Memorial Scholarship; Obet Alcantara Alvarez Neal & Joni Anderson Scholarship; Autumn Pauly Nelson Printing Scholarship; Erin Hill Nicole Meier; Memorial Scholarship; Chase Yeager Nicole Meier Memorial Scholarship; Ella Gilbertson P.E.O. Chapter CN Scholarship; Vanessa Kruger Peggy Carlson Women Celebrating Women Scholarship; Samantha Long Pioneer Bank Scholarship; Elizabeth Orth Red Men Lodge Ottawa Tribe 49 Scholarship; John Borgmeier Richard Reyelts Memorial Scholarship; Citlaly Torres Riverside Dental Care Scholarship; Rahima Jamac Scholarship America Mission Award; Abigail Haggenmiller Signe Chilstrom Memorial Scholarship; Shelby Graft Sons of American Legion for Students of St. Peter High School Scholarship; Seth Reicks St. Peter All School Reunion Committee Scholarship; Hannah Brenke St. Peter American Legion Auxiliary Post #37 Scholarship; Peighton Gunderson St. Peter Education Association Scholarship; Madison More St. Peter Rotary Scholarship; Zachary Taylor St. Peter Rotary Scholarship; Rahman Kiara St. Peter Volleyball Association Scholarship; Abigail Haggenmiller St. Peter Youth Basketball Association Scholarship; Kelson Lund St. Peter Youth Basketball Association Scholarship; Asmaa Ahmed St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Matthew Becker St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Nasteho Daud St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Kendall Nicolai St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Owen Schaffer St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Hailey Schmidt St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Jack Sourbeck St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Nolayn Vande St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Gage Volk St. Peter-Kasota DFS General Scholarship; Alyssa Hrdlicka St. Peter-Kasota DFS Renewable Scholarship; Aubree Volk Steve Koble Memorial Scholarship; Bianca Penkert Trinity Lutheran Church Scholarship.