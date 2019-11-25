University of Minnesota Extension is launching a five-part "Strategic Farming – Optimizing Management for 2020" webinar series beginning Dec. 19. This webinar series is an opportunity for farmers to gather and learn about research-based crop production information throughout the year.
The primary target audience for the series is farmers, but all interested agricultural professionals, agency personnel, educators, etc. are welcome to participate. There is no fee to join the webinars, but you will need to register for each “live” webinar individually to join the discussion. Join live or tune in later as all sessions will be recorded and available for viewing at your convenience.
The First webinar in the series will be on Dec. 19, from 2-3 p.m., Back to the Basics Approach to Nutrient Management. On Jan. 16, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. will be Soybean Management for 2020 and Beyond. On Jan. 29, from noon to 1 p.m., the topic is Cover Crops, Matching your Management Strategies and Goals. On Feb. 13, from noon to 1 p.m., New Pests and Pathogens complicate Minnesota soybean and corn production will be discussed. The final webinar will be on Feb. 29 from noon to 1 p.m., Hot topics in Weed Management, Putting the Pieces Together.
Visit the "Strategic Farming: Optimizing Management for 2020" website for more information and to register: z.umn.edu/strategic-farming.