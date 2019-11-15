Riverfront Performing Arts presents a Minnesota original, "A North Woods Nutcracker," Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. & Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Mankato West Auditorium.
Cast members are drawn from all around southern Minnesota: St. Peter, Le Sueur, Mankato, New Ulm and beyond. Featured are our four high school age male dancers who have studied on scholarship at the Joffrey Ballet, Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the Kirov Academy in DC, and the Harid Academy in Tampa FL. See them perform amazing jumps, turns and lifts alongside a cast of 30 dancers.
A 1921 historical adaptation of the traditional holiday Nutcracker, A North Woods Nutcracker is a fun, family friendly ballet that presents a historic cast of characters, most notably F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, New Ulm founder William Pfaender, the Hubbards, and Maud Hart Lovelace, in a multi-media production utilizing the spoken word, song and projections of historic photographs.
Mankato and New Ulm history are featured prominently with hand painted backdrops of Mankato’s Main Street Hill, the Hubbard House, and Como Park Conservatory (photo above). Celebrating Minnesota’s heritage from the New Ulm Turners, to St. Paul’s Union Station, from the Welsh Cambrian Singers to Bemidji Lumberjacks and Minnehaha Falls, the story tells of Marie Hubbard Richter stranded on an ice floe on the Minnesota River traveling in time down the river to learn the values of hard work, honest living and freedom.
Find more at the website: www.riverfrontartsmn.org.