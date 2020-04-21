The city of St. Peter will be collecting branches, brush, and tree trimmings at curbside beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, May 4. Leaves and grass clippings will not be collected, but can be taken to the yard waste drop-off site at 1128 North Swift Street.
To facilitate and speed up the collection process, residents are asked to follow these guidelines:
1. Place materials on your yard, parallel and adjacent to the curb (within 6 feet of the curb line).
2. Do not put brush on the street.
3. Brush and tree trimmings should be cut to lengths no longer than six feet.
4. Do not place the materials by curbies, light poles, trees, posts, mailboxes, utility boxes/pedestals, etc.
5. Refrain from parking within 50 feet or in front of the yard waste until pick up is completed.
It takes more than one day to pick up materials from the entire community, but crews will only go through area once, therefore, if your yard waste is not out by 7 a.m. Monday, May 4, it will not be picked up.
Should you miss the collection, brush can be taken to the city’s yard waste drop-off site.
YARD WASTE DROP OFF SITE
The brush and soft yard waste drop-off site, located at 1128 North Swift Street, (southwest intersection of St. Julien and Swift Streets) with access off North Swift Street, is open year around for residents to drop off brush and soft yard waste. Brush and tree trimmings must be cut to lengths less than 6 feet and a separate bunker has been provided for dropping off fill such as rocks and dirt.
At the site, wood chips and compost are available to St. Peter residents at no cost when available. While the material is free, residents will need to supply shovels and bags or other containers.
This service is provided and funded by the Environmental Service Fee on city utility customer bills. Call the Department of Public Works at 934-0670 for more information.
Info from the city of St. Peter Hot Sheet.