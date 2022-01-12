Starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, outdoor ice skating is available at Hallett’s Pond.
To gain access leading to the skating area, there is a trail located on West Saint Julien Street across from Skrove Automotive. You can also access a trail on the south side of the Wastewater Plant located at 400 W. St. Julien St. The city does ask that you do not drive vehicles off of North Third Street and drive down to the beach area. That property is not city-owned.
Skating pond rules:
- Patrons skate at their own risk and within their comfort zone.
- Use of the outdoor skating areas is self-monitored. Please be mindful of your time on the rinks so everyone can enjoy skating.
- Organized practices and games are not currently allowed. Future use of this nature requires a facility use permit issued by the city.
- It is illegal to drive or park on park paths without proper authorization.
Please allow for adequate time following snowfalls for the skating area to be cleared, crews have higher priorities for snow removal ahead of the skating area. Skating Rinks at Veterans Park remain open, with staffed warming house hours 7 days a week.
Contact the Recreation Office with any questions at 507-934-0667.